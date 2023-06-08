The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team enters the Kerr County Federal Credit Union lobby at 500 Main St. on Thursday during a bank robbery/hostage situation training session. There were 23 officers involved in the training, including several officers who were observers.
Members of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team prepare for a simulated bank robbery/hostage situation Thursday at the Kerr County Federal Credit Union, 500 Main St. Employees from all local branches of the credit union were present for the event.
Roger Mathews
