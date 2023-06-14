Kerr County Constable Precinct 3 Paul Gonzalez stands with the new ballistic shield he successfully obtained through a safety equipment grant. The shield will allow the constable’s office to continue serving the local community, but with an added layer of protection for the officers who use the shield.
Paul Gonzalez, Kerr County Constable for Precinct 3, is never sure of what he will face in the day-to-day pursuit of his job, but now he has an added layer of security. He now carries a ballistic shield, thanks to a safety equipment grant.
“I wanted the constable’s office to be better equipped for emergency response,” Gonzalez said. “Having the safety equipment and resources readily available to better serve the community is a priority for us.”
