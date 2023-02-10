Eric Epley, executive director and CEO of Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, tells a group of nearly 100 leaders and personnel gathered for a workshop on mass casualty attacks that they were lucky to have a lot of great resources in the region. The agencies worked collaboratively through a hypothetical school shooting scenario to identify processes in place that would work well, as well as areas in need of further development.
Nearly 100 personnel from Kerr County emergency agencies, ranging from such areas as law enforcement, fire suppression, emergency medical and mental health to public information, school districts and charitable organizations were on hand Wednesday to participate in a mass casualty workshop.
Participants took part in the event in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. They joined forces to work through a hypothetical mass shooting attack at a local school and then brainstormed collectively to identify the steps of proper response and how those steps could be strengthened.
