Kali Brandt named new principal at Ingram Elementary School

Kali Brandt is the new principal at Ingram Elementary School, replacing outgoing principal Donna Jenschke, who will retire at the end of the current school year. Brandt has been an administrator and assistant principal for the past five years and said she is looking forward to stepping into the leadership role at Ingram Elementary.
“There just isn’t a better choice for Ingram Elementary School,” Jenschke said. “Kali works hard to build relationships with students and staff members. She is confident and well-respected. Kali’s top priority is to provide a welcoming environment and a safe place for kids to thrive.”
