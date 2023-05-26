The Kerrville Police Department is still accepting applications for its 2023 Junior Citizen Police Academy. The academy is open to students entering the sixth, seventh or eighth grade, and who live in Kerr County, or those registered as a middle school student in Kerrville, Ingram, Center Point or participating in a home school program. All applicants must be in good academic standing.
“The Junior Citizen Police Academy is a program designed to give the participants a working knowledge of the Kerrville Police Department,” said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, communications officer for the Kerrville Police Department. “It consists of a series of classes and discussions held Monday through Friday over a two-week time period in the summer. There is no cost to anyone who enrolls.”
