Two 18-wheelers tangled on Interstate 10 Thursday morning resulting in a fuel spill of more than 38,000 gallons on the highway. The westbound lanes were closed all day Thursday and finally were opened for traffic just after 3 a.m. Friday morning.
MOUNTAIN HOME — Interstate 10 westbound was shut down all day Thursday due to an accident between two tractor trailer rigs near the 497 mile marker outside Mountain Home. One was transporting gasoline and the other carried batteries.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours Thursday when the truck carrying fuel pulled over to the shoulder of the road due to mechanical failure some time Wednesday evening. Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, a second truck struck a glancing blow to the parked rig, causing the second truck to roll onto its side.
