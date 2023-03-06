INGRAM — Teachers in the Ingram Independent School District will receive a big bump in their paychecks this year and for the next five years due to the Teacher’s Incentive Allotment from the Texas Education Agency, according to Superintendent Bobby Templeton.

During presentation programs at the elementary school and the high school, 41 teachers were notified they had earned designations as either Recognized, Exemplary or Master level, each with a yearly stipend. Of those 41, 23 were awarded last year and 25 this year. Of those 25 new designations, 19 were first-timers,and six teachers received a higher designation in their second year of qualification.

