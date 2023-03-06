Seven teachers at the middle school and Tom Moore High School earn Recognized level in the Teacher Incentive Allotment program, sponsored by the Texas Education Agency. They will earn an additional $6,400 each year for the next five years and include, from left, Will Cannon, left, George Dixon, Mary Jeffers, Kimberly Martinez, Hannah McDonald, April Blalock and David Skinner.
Teachers earning the Exemplary level in the Teacher Incentive Allotment program at Ingram Middle School and Tom Moore High School include, from left, Melissa DeMasco, left, Clay Miller, Genevra Miller, Melanie Bonham, Oscar Martinez, Charles Kennedy, Bobby Leshikar and Jessica Reeves. The Teacher Incentive Allotment is a program sponsored by the Texas Education Agency and is available to all teachers in the State of Texas if they qualify.
Four teachers from Ingram Middle School and Tom Moore High School qualify as Master level in the Teacher Incentive Allotment program, sponsored by the Texas Education Agency. They will receive a bonus income of $24,000 per year for the next five years, a total of more than $100,000 per person. From left they are Mary Dalton, Nancy Gold, Amber Bain and Joe McRorey.
Seven teachers at Ingram Elementary School earn designations as Recognized teachers in the Teacher Incentive Allotment program by the Texas Education Agency on Monday. They will earn an additional $6,000 in bonus pay each year for the next five years. They are from left, Rebekah Knape, Dana Watson, Kaylee Graham, Jami Chavarria, Jennifer Rief, Monica Freeman and Rachel Boland.
Ingram Elementary School announces Exemplary level teachers on Monday. They will receive an additional $12,000 in bonus pay from the Teacher Incentive Allotment program from the Texas Education Agency and will receive that amount each year for the next five years. They are from left, Melinda Herrada, Lynn Friedrich and Margie Campbell.
Heather Smurr, a teacher at Ingram Elementary School, receives notification as a Master level teacher Monday in a school program before the student body. She will earn a bonus of roughly $24,000 each year for the next five years as a part of the Teacher Incentive Allotment program from the Texas Education Agency.
Tom Holden
Tom Holden
Tom Holden
Tom Holden
Tom Holden
INGRAM — Teachers in the Ingram Independent School District will receive a big bump in their paychecks this year and for the next five years due to the Teacher’s Incentive Allotment from the Texas Education Agency, according to Superintendent Bobby Templeton.
During presentation programs at the elementary school and the high school, 41 teachers were notified they had earned designations as either Recognized, Exemplary or Master level, each with a yearly stipend. Of those 41, 23 were awarded last year and 25 this year. Of those 25 new designations, 19 were first-timers,and six teachers received a higher designation in their second year of qualification.
