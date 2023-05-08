Ingram Tom Moore High School School seniors who completed their associates degrees or earned a Level One certificate prior to graduation at the end of May were honored at a banquet at Moon Shadow Haven Wedding and Event Venue in Mountain Home on Saturday. Two of those students are representative of the group. With parents, from left, David and Melanie Bonham is Summer Bonham, and Matthew Wells with his mother JerriLynn Wells.
Thirty-six students from Ingram Tom Moore High School earned Level One Certificates or associate degrees for the 2022-23 school year. The seniors were celebrated at a banquet Saturday at Moon Shadow Haven Wedding and Event Venue, 118 Creek Ridge Trail West in Mountain Home.
“The event was a great success highlighting all the seniors' hard work,” said Justin Crittenden, Ingram Tom Moore High School principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.