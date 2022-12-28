Law enforcement officers found a body in the Nimitz Lake after a search Wednesday.
The body was found by a crew in a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter that directed a Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden boat crew to the dam at 700 Guadalupe St., according to a Kerrville Police Department press release.
