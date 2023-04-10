Rilee Rodriguez, age 3, proudly shows off her rock she painted at the Hill Country Crisis Council family event, Saturday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. The event featured kids games, activities, music, candy, food and lots of giveaways from more than 20 organizations who were there to give out information about child abuse awareness.
Sophia Kendrick, 7, helps her brother Eli, 2, down the slide of the bouncy house at the Hill Country Crisis Council family fun day at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Saturday. Along with a bouncy house, a lending library, animals to pet and free candy, a group called the Saber Guild held Jedi lightsaber lessons for anyone who wanted to learn.
Rilee Rodriguez, age 3, proudly shows off her rock she painted at the Hill Country Crisis Council family event, Saturday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. The event featured kids games, activities, music, candy, food and lots of giveaways from more than 20 organizations who were there to give out information about child abuse awareness.
Roger Mathews
Sophia Kendrick, 7, helps her brother Eli, 2, down the slide of the bouncy house at the Hill Country Crisis Council family fun day at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Saturday. Along with a bouncy house, a lending library, animals to pet and free candy, a group called the Saber Guild held Jedi lightsaber lessons for anyone who wanted to learn.
The Hill Country Crisis Council, along with Starlite Recovery, hosted an event Saturday to highlight child abuse awareness at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
More than 20 other organizations joined the festival with information booths, games for children, animals to pet, food, music and free candy. The event took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the goal of informing the public about the danger and prevelance of child abuse in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.