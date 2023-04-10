 The Hill Country Crisis Council, along with Starlite Recovery, hosted an event Saturday to highlight child abuse awareness at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.

More than 20 other organizations joined the festival with information booths, games for children, animals to pet, food, music and free candy. The event took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the goal of informing the public about the danger and prevelance of child abuse in the area.

