Hill Country Astronomers will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in the H-E-B Activity Room at Hill Country University Center, 2818 U.S. 290 in Fredericksburg.
“Since the formation of HCA in 2011, the mission of the club has been to appeal to amateur astronomers of all levels and interests,” a spokesperson for the organization said in a press release. “The program for the February meeting will feature three 20-minute videos presented by well-known amateur Ed Ting. All three videos are geared toward absolute beginners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.