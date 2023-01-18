The Hill Country Archeological Association will have its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos St. The theme of the meeting will be “Arrowheads, Guns and Fossils: Stories of the Hill Country.”
The Hill Country Archeological Association will have its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos St. The theme of the meeting will be “Arrowheads, Guns and Fossils: Stories of the Hill Country.”
“We have planned a fun and educational afternoon for all those interested in the rich history of the Hill Country, all the way from the age of the dinosaurs millions of years ago through the lifeways of ancient Native Americans and stories of settlers and lawmen who braved the perilous frontier times. HCAA invites the public to learn more of our work researching the archaeology of Kerr County and meet our experts in the history of the region,” said Mike McBride, president of Hill Country Archeology Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.