A 20-year-old Kerrville man is slated to possibly enter pleas next month after having been accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed 17-year-old David Palestrant and injured an 18-year-old woman.
Jonah Kai Stone is set to appear before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III during a hearing to begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 18 in a courtroom on the second floor of the Kerr County Courthouse, which will be open to the public. The hearing had been set for Dec. 15 but was reset last week, confirmed 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke.
