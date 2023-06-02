Kenna Tatsch, who just graduated from Harper High School, has received a $2,500 scholarship from the Lone Star Ag Credit Company, a statewide financial institution that assists farmers and ranchers in Texas. Tatsch plans to attend Oklahoma State University for a degree in natural resources and a minor in range ecology. (Courtesy photo)
Kenna Tatsch, a 2023 graduate of Harper High School, has received a $2,500 scholarship from Lone Star Ag Credit, an amount that has helped her to pay in full for her first year of college.
She plans to attend Oklahoma State University, majoring in natural resources, with a minor in range ecology. Before attending college, Tatsch will intern with the Fort Worth Nature Center, starting in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.