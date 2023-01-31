Dana Baethge of Harper is one of 20 prospective teachers out of more than 7,000 applicants, who received a scholarship from Teachers of Tomorrow, an organization that aids students who want to be teachers.
Teachers of Tomorrow, an alternative certification provider, announced the recipients of its New Teacher Scholarship on Friday, Jan. 20. Of the 20 winners, 11 were Texans and one is from the Hill Country. More than 7,000 prospective teachers applied for the scholarships.
As part of the selection process, each winner completed an application that consisted of a 200-300 word essay on their purpose and passion for education, what inspired them to choose a career in teaching and why they think teaching is a career that is worth it, according to scholarship rules.
