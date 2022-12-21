Happy State Bank celebrates 20th anniversary with several days of customer appreciation and open house

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Happy State Bank, 1145 Junction Highway, is hosting customer appreciation days all week and will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.

 

 Roger Mathews/Times File Photo

 Happy State Bank, 1145 Junction Highway, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with several days of customer appreciation events, culminating in a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Dec. 22. The bank opened its doors 20 years ago on Dec. 23, 2002, under the name Hill Country State Bank, a branch of HCSB association of banks headquartered in Plainview.

In March 2004, the new bank building was finished and operations moved from a portable building on the site. The building was designed to capture the German influence of the region, with a limestone exterior surrounding the entire building and a clock tower overlooking the entrance. In 2005, the bank outgrew its 9,000-square-foot building, and an additional 2,000 square feet were added.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.