Happy State Bank, 1145 Junction Highway, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with several days of customer appreciation events, culminating in a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Dec. 22. The bank opened its doors 20 years ago on Dec. 23, 2002, under the name Hill Country State Bank, a branch of HCSB association of banks headquartered in Plainview.
In March 2004, the new bank building was finished and operations moved from a portable building on the site. The building was designed to capture the German influence of the region, with a limestone exterior surrounding the entire building and a clock tower overlooking the entrance. In 2005, the bank outgrew its 9,000-square-foot building, and an additional 2,000 square feet were added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.