Hal Peterson Middle School has a new principal. Sonerka “Sonny” Mouton officially started her job with Kerrville Independent School District on Thursday and was introduced to the middle school’s staff and faculty prior to the end of the school year. She was officially introduced to the public at the school board meeting Monday.
“I am excited to welcome Dr. Mouton to the KISD family,” said Brent Ringo, KISD superintendent. “Dr. Mouton brings valuable experience as a secondary principal with a focus on building relationships with students, staff and stakeholders. She has already started meeting with teachers at HPMS, and we look forward to her leadership at Peterson.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.