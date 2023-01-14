The Guadalupe River Center is a $10 million project designed to make better use of the river and Nimitz Lake. The expected 13,000-square-foot facility will accommodate boats on the lake, meetings for up to 300 people and offer classrooms that will feature river-related curriculum.
Featuring a huge community room for the public to enjoy the scenery of the river, a coffee shop, classrooms and meeting rooms, the Guadalupe River Center will be a focus for the city, according to planners.
Along with the meeting rooms and classrooms, the Guadalupe River Center will offer an 80-foot wide boat ramp that will accommodate boats and swimmers, and a boardwalk, which will allow direct access to Nimitz Lake.
T. Layng Guerriero addresses the Kerrville City Council during the workshop Tuesday about a proposed project on the banks of Nimitz Lake. The Guadalupe River Center will be a place for family fun, boating, competitive races and swimming, according to Guerriero.
A combined event center, marina and meeting space is planned for the southern bank of the Guadalupe River, along Nimitz Lake. The $10 million project will be funded by private donations, according to project coordinators.
“Specific elements of the capital campaign include a plan for a high-capacity boathouse, handicap-accessible floating piers and an 80-foot-wide lake access ramp for swimmers and boaters,” said T. Layng Guerriero with the Upper Guadalupe River Center Foundation which is managing the project. “The Guadalupe River Center will also include a beautiful state-of-the-art building overlooking the river, providing ample classrooms that create new education and lecture opportunities. The facility will also offer spaces where citizens can gather together in an inviting ‘community living room’ to enjoy fellowship, small group meetings, casual get-togethers or quiet reflection.”
