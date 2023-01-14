A combined event center, marina and meeting space is planned for the southern bank of the Guadalupe River, along Nimitz Lake. The $10 million project will be funded by private donations, according to project coordinators.

“Specific elements of the capital campaign include a plan for a high-capacity boathouse, handicap-accessible floating piers and an 80-foot-wide lake access ramp for swimmers and boaters,” said T. Layng Guerriero with the Upper Guadalupe River Center Foundation which is managing the project. “The Guadalupe River Center will also include a beautiful state-of-the-art building overlooking the river, providing ample classrooms that create new education and lecture opportunities. The facility will also offer spaces where citizens can gather together in an inviting ‘community living room’ to enjoy fellowship, small group meetings, casual get-togethers or quiet reflection.”

