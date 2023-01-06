The Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventist Church, in conjunction with God’s Closet, will hand out approximately 3,000 pieces of children’s clothing at the church from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan 7. The church is at 611 Harper Road.
Starting in 2019, God’s Closet has been providing free children’s clothing to families in Kerrville with the help of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and its members, as well as members of the community. They help out by sorting and organizing by type and size, store the clothing and help out with the giveaway event when they happen several times a year.
