Courtney Cox and her husband Clint, at the end of the table facing the camera, place bets a the roulette wheel at the 2022 Rotary Club Casino Night. This year's even will be from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
The Rotary Club of Kerrville will host a Las Vegas-style casino night from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27. It is one of the main fundraising events of the year for the club.
The Rotary Club of Kerrville, also known as the Noon Rotary Club, raises money each year in support of multiple charities, including Blue Santa, Veterans Breakfast and Josh the Otter water safety courses and gives out $25,000 in college and vocational scholarships.
