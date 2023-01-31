Freezing rain expected through early Thursday

Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue through Thursday morning over a good portion of the eastern two-thirds of the local area. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Thursday morning. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas through Thursday morning, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
A chance of freezing rain before 7 p.m. today is expected for Kerrville and Kerr County, then freezing rain likely after 10 p.m. Look for cloudy skies, with a low around 27 degrees. A north wind will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch is possible.
