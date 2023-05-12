Confidence continues to increase for periods of widespread heavy rainfall and flooding tonight through Sunday across South-Central Texas. This is an evolving forecast – check the forecast frequently for updates. Stay weather aware tonight through the weekend, have a way to receive warnings, and if you encounter a flooded roadway.
Confidence continues to increase for periods of widespread heavy rainfall and flooding tonight through Sunday across South-Central Texas. This is an evolving forecast – check the forecast frequently for updates. Stay weather aware tonight through the weekend, have a way to receive warnings, and if you encounter a flooded roadway.
Heavy rainfall is expected to fall in multiple rounds over Kerr County this weekend, dumping enough precipitation that forecasters anticipate flash flooding of the Guadalupe River and other waterways.
“Dominoes are falling as expected. Parameters for a widespread, heavy rainfall event are coming together, with the rainfall threat ramping up Friday evening and into the weekend,” said Greg Waller, a service coordination hydrologist with the West Gulf River Forecast Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.