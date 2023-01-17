Heat from a parked car sparked a grass fire that ignited the vehicle shortly after 2 p.m. Monday in the northbound shoulder just north of 4083 Fredericksburg Road. The car, a Ford Mustang, was destroyed and there were no injuries.
Kerrville firefighters stopped a grass fire from reaching homes off Texas 16 north of town.
The incident began when a Ford Mustang sustained a tire blowout and parked in the grassy shoulder shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. Heat from the vehicle ignited dry vegetation, starting a grass fire, which in turn ignited the vehicle. It was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.
