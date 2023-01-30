The File of Life is a packet that contains medical information for anyone who might be unresponsive when a first responder arrives to provide medical attention. The packets are available at no charge from the Kerrville Police Department and Dietert Center.
The Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Fire Department, in partnership with Dietert Center, are launching the File of Life program to benefit Kerrville citizens during times of medical emergency.
This program will assist emergency personnels’ abilities to help when responding to a medical emergency by making critical medical information readily available.
