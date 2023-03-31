The Farm & Ranch Expo returns to the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27, for its second year, with seminars and vendors to help land and ranch owners with a variety of problems related to owning and maintaining a ranch.
The event, co-sponsored by Century 21 The Hills Realty and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, will offer a variety of vendors specific to the land and ranch owners, as well as multiple seminars on subjects such as oak wilt and tree diseases, land management, agricultural law issues and offer updates from the Upper Guadalupe River Authority and the Nature Conservancy.
