Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Community Emergency Response Team members practice extricating a “tornado victim” in April 2015 in Kerrville during a three-day training class. Among those helping to carry the stretcher with the “victim” are, in the front, Lillian McGuire and Jonathan Johnson, and behind them are James Rivers and Melissa Hoskins. The organization is currently recruiting new members for a certification training on Feb. 24-25.
Any Kerr County citizens who are calm under pressure and who want to be in a position to help their neighbors during a crisis are invited to apply as new recruits to Kerr County’s Community Emergency Response Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.