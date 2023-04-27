The Kerrville Police Department is investigating an anonymous email that was received by Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner.
"Obviously the tone and language used is concerning and clearly intended to be intimidating in nature," Sgt. Jonathon Lamb said in a statement. "We are reviewing the matter to determine if Texas laws have been violated, and we will take appropriate action if that proves to be the case."
