A lawsuit brought against the city of Kerrville by then city council candidate Robin Monroe has been cancelled by Judge Pat Pattillo in the 216th Judicial District Court on Friday. The city spent $8,100 to fight the case.
District Judge Pat Pattillo of the 216th Judicial District Court dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Kerrville on Friday brought by Robin Monroe in March 2022. Monroe sought to stop the election for May 2022 and move it to November instead.
Following the lawsuit, Monroe took no other action with respect to the case and ultimately lost her bid for a position on the Kerrville City Council. The case was dismissed on Monroe’s lack of activity, according to the court.
