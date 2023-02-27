Donna Jensschke, principal at Ingram Elementary School, plans to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year. She has been a teacher and administrator in the Kerrville area for the last 38 years, teaching at multiple schools in the Kerrville Independent School District and the Ingram Independent School District.
“You won’t find a stronger leader,” said Kali Brandt, assistant principal at Ingram Elementary. “Mrs. Jenschke has selflessly given herself to the students and staff on her campus for her entire educational career. I couldn’t be more proud of what she has accomplished and will forever be thankful for her guidance. The most important lesson I've learned from Mrs. Jenschke is,even in the face of adversity, always do what's best for the kids.’”
