Early voting for the May 6 municipal election has wrapped up as of Tuesday evening and results are in. Individual numbers will be released no earlier than 7 p.m. Saturday, so only the total number of votes cast in the four main elections are available from the Kerr County elections office.
In the race for two Kerrville City Council seats, 16.6% of the registered voters went to the polls to cast their early votes. After seven days, 2,770 votes were cast out of a total of 16,629 registered voters.
