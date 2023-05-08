 INGRAM — The Ingram Elementary Parent Teacher Organization’s Third Annual Duck Derby got off to a good start Friday on the bank of the Guadalupe River. This year, there were 10,000 rubber ducks released in the annual race.

The derby is a fundraiser put on each year to help with upgrades at the Ingram Elementary campus. This year’s race raised funds for a canopy over the basketball court so that students can use it in all weather conditions, event coordinator Emily Hall Bonvino said.

