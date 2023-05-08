Sarah Shadrock, second grade teacher at Ingram Elementary School, paddles one of the giant rubber ducks in a preliminary race before the main event — 10,000 ducks racing for prizes in the Third Annual Duck Derby on Friday.
Bennett Woodruff wades in the midst of 10,000 rubber ducks at the Third Annual Duck Derby in Ingram on Friday, waiting for the starting gun of the race. The event takes place on the grounds of the Hill Country Arts Foundation along the banks of the Guadalupe River.
Kayak riders herd the 10,000 rubber ducks before the Third Annual Duck Derby, keeping them in their pen before the start of the race. A record 9,623 ducks were sold for this year’s race, which raises funds for repairs and upgrades at Ingram Elementary School.
Roger Mathews
Abner Barnes, 6, throws a bean bag toward a target to win a prize at the field day event of the Third Annual Duck Race on the grounds of the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram on Friday.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
INGRAM — The Ingram Elementary Parent Teacher Organization’s Third Annual Duck Derby got off to a good start Friday on the bank of the Guadalupe River. This year, there were 10,000 rubber ducks released in the annual race.
The derby is a fundraiser put on each year to help with upgrades at the Ingram Elementary campus. This year’s race raised funds for a canopy over the basketball court so that students can use it in all weather conditions, event coordinator Emily Hall Bonvino said.
