Brylee Brown, 7, left, and her mom, Jessmyn Brown, sing “We Shall Overcome” for the crowd gathered at the Doyle Community Center to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Brylee Brown was the only child from the Doyle Community Youth Choir who was able to attend.
Mae Fletcher, center, the keynote speaker at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Doyle Community Center, walks through the audience, encouraging everyone to get on their feet and march with her around the room to reflect the statement, “We are still marching toward the promised land.”
Attendees at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, from left, Sylvia Lewis, Joann Batts and Minnie Jackson enjoy a “working man’s lunch” of stew, cornbread and salad at the Doyle Community Center on Monday.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
The Doyle Community Center, 110 West Barnett St., held a celebration in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The hour-and-a-half program featured speeches, music, singing, marching and audience participation.
Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner greeted the crowd, thanking them for coming to the event.
