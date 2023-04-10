Col. James Jones will speak at Schreiner University’s Weir and Nell Labatt Distinguished Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in the Cailloux Campus Activity Center, 3100 Memorial Drive. Jones was the personal physician assistant appointed by President Barack Obama and also was appointed as the chief medical advisor, office of the president.
Jones is a licensed physician assistant, researcher, instructor and executive manager with a record of successful medical program development with 33 years of military service. He has had the opportunity to provide health care and input on policy at the highest levels of the U.S. government, specializing in preparing for and responding to emergencies, disasters and other challenging conditions around the world, according to a recent press release from the university.
