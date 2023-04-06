The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas will conduct a class on basic voter information at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, and again Thursday, April 20.
Heather Farmer, the civics education coordinator for the League of Women Voters, will present up-to-date information about voting in Kerr County. The Club Ed class is free and no registration is required.
