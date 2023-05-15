The Kerrville Water Treatment Plant is now shut off, with the city relying on groundwater wells for its drinking water, due to a diesel spill from a company upstream from the treatment plant. Multiple organizations are working with the owner of the company to fix the leak and clean the Guadalupe River.
The city of Kerrville was notified by the Kerrville Fire Department on Saturday of a diesel fuel leak into the Guadalupe River from a business upstream from the water treatment plant, resulting from damage during Friday’s storm.
The fire department backtracked the fuel origin source to C & M Precast Concrete, 110 Cedar Mills Road, some 2.5 miles west of the water processing plant, where strong winds and rain from Friday’s storm appeared to have contributed to the overflow of a fuel containment area, according to a Kerrville Fire Department spokesman. KFD notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Upper Guadalupe River Authority and the city of Kerrville’s water department of the leak and stayed onsite until after 6 p.m. Saturday.
