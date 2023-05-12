Tally Students learn about the importance of soil and water conservation from Monica Polgar and Missie Creiss. 4H and the Kerr County Fram Bureau held an educational prgram for area elementary fourth grade students at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Bee keeper Lyn Danielson shine a light on a beehive so Nimitz student Bryce Knight is able to see the bees.
Tom Holden
Tom Holden
Shearing an angora goat is Ray Franco and David Gonzalez.
Tom Holden
When asked to point to a hereford, Starkey student Ariel McGee points to the correct cow.
