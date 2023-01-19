The man accused of killing a Kerrville man in 2021 has a jury trial tentatively set for Feb. 6.
The defendant, Noah McGary, was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury that accused him of fatally shooting Hector Chavera, 20, on March 5, 2021. McGary, charged with capital murder, was accused of carrying out the killing in the course of committing or attempting to commit a robbery. McGary was 19 at the time of the incident.
