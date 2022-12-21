An arctic front will bring low temperatures to the Hill Country area Thursday, with temperatures that will be below freezing for a few days. The front will be accompanied by gusty winds up to as much as 35 miles per hour, making the already low temperatures feel even colder, generating chill factors of up to (or down to) -8 degrees.
“As you can tell, this front is going to get cold and keep us cold for a couple of days,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, coordinator of Kerr County Emergency Management. “Now is the time to make your preparations to protect your family, your household, your pets and your plants. At this time, we are not expecting any precipitation, but if we do get some, then expect bridges and overpasses to freeze first. We would urge caution for all those traveling on the roadways over the holiday weekend.”
