The office of the Texas governor awarded a grant to the county for the purchase of bullet-proof shields capable of stopping the kind of rounds fired from the weapon used in the May 24 Uvalde massacre.
The Kerr County Commissioners Court had given the sheriff’s office the green light to seek the grant in September. The court voted 4-0 on Tuesday to accept the $157,784 grant, which is to be used to equip sheriff’s office vehicles with shields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.