Jerry Adams, assistant superintendent for the Comfort Independent School District, addresses the district’s board of trustees Monday about the Teacher Incentive Allotment program for its teachers. The program will begin gathering data in the next school year and will start paying out teacher’s bonuses during the 2024-25 school year.
The Comfort Independent School District board of trustees met in regular session Monday and approved a program to establish a Teacher Incentive Allotment plan that will allow highly rated teachers to earn additional income, paid for by the Texas Education Agency.
“We are currently working on the handbook for the program,” Jerry Adams, assistant superintendent said. “One thing we do know is that any teacher who earns their National Teacher Certification will qualify for the Recognized level, which carries a payment amount of about $4,300 per year in additional pay.”
