The City of Kerrville is accepting Christmas trees for disposal starting on Dec. 26 until Jan. 15 at Lehmann-Monroe Park, 200 Park Ln. Trees must be free of any ornaments, hooks, icicles or other decorations to be accepted. There is no charge for this service.
The city of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department will accept live Christmas trees for recycling from Dec. 26 until Jan.15, 2023. The designated drop-off location will be in Lehmann-Monroe Park, 200 Park Lane, near the Park Lane and La Casa Street park entrance.
Trees must be free of ornaments, lights, hangers, icicles, strings and any other glass, metal or plastic. Trees that were not sold from retailers will be accepted, but please ensure that all ropes, twines and plastic nettings have been removed prior to delivery to the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.