The filing period for city council seats is now open and will run through Feb 17. Two seats are available in the May 6 municipal election: Place 1, held by incumbent Roman Garcia, and Place 2, held by Kim Clarkson.
“After long and careful deliberation, I’ve decided not to seek a third term on Kerrville City Council,” Clarkson said. “Having been entrusted to make decisions on behalf of the citizens of Kerrville for the past four years has been a great honor. I am proud to be a member of councils who have prioritized the safety and welfare of our citizens while also seeking opportunities to protect and enhance the quality of life we enjoy.
