Council member Joe Herring Jr. contemplates the bond issuance at the Kerrville City Council meeting Tuesday on a $11.5 million utility bond being issued for construction of water and sewer improvements that are based on the Waterworks Master Plan, approved by city council in November 2022. Through work by city staff, Hilltop Securities and other financial institutions, the city saved nearly $2.5 million in the cost of the bonds.
The Kerrville City Council approved the issuance of a $11.5 million utility bond at its regular council meeting Tuesday, which will be used for projects in waterworks and sewer system improvements.
Utility bonds are different from other bonds issued by a city in that there must be a revenue stream that is used to pay off the bond. In this case, that is the water department. Funds generated by water customers will go toward the debt retirement rather than using general funds.
