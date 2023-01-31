Local driving conditions have been better than expected as of Tuesday morning, but the National weather Service warns that a heavier round of freezing rain and embedded sleet is highly likely overnight Tuesday through Wednesday evening.
This could pose travel disruptions over the Hill Country, along Interstate 10 and Interstate 35 corridors and the Southern Edwards Plateau.
