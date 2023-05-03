Lala Flores with the Doyle Community Center mixes a mangonada, or what she calls a "Mexican smoothie," at the Cinco de Mayo party in 2021 at the pavilion on on the grounds of the center. This year's celebration is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 5.
The Doyle Community Center will be the place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5. The pavilion is where the action will be, including lots of music, according to Kate Allen with Doyle.
The holiday stems from the defeat of French forces by the Mexican Army at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1810. Outnumbered by the French, the Mexican Army found a way to defeat them, paving the way for Mexican independence. Although not heavily celebrated in Mexico outside of the town of Puebla, it is observed in the United States as a way to celebrate Mexican culture.
