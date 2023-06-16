This past Thursday, a new editor was welcomed aboard at The Kerrville Daily Times.
Richard Parker, a published author, has an extensive background in journalism, which includes serving as a contributor to major newspaper outlets such as the New York Times, Houston Chronicle and the Los Angeles Times.
