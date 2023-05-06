KPUB employees, community members help Doyle shine

EveReady Electric and KPUB employees donated their labor in-kind to complete the pavilion upgrades over the weekends of April 22-23 and April 29-30. Shown at the pavilion are, from left, Mark Alejandro, KPUB Senior IT Tech; Larry Lee, KPUB general foreman; Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner; Kate Allen, Doyle Community program director; Clifton Fifer, Doyle outreach coordinator; John Flowers, EveReady Electric; BK Gamble, Doyle Community executive director; Robby McCutcheon, KPUB Director of IT; Mike Wittler, KPUB general manager and CEO; Tammye Riley, KPUB director of operations; and Eric Culwell, EveReady Electric.
The past two weekends, KPUB employees, community members and organizations donated their time and money to make electrical improvements to the Doyle Community Center’s outdoor pavilion. The improvements increased the pavilion’s electrical capacity and outfitted the pavilion with new overhead lights that are energy-efficient and equipped with timers.
“It made sense to find a permanent solution now that the Doyle Community Center is hosting outdoor events on a regular basis,” said Mike Wittler, KPUB general manager and CEO. “Our staff spearheaded this project, but it ultimately came together because of the generosity of several local businesses and community members coming together. Without the support of John Flowers of EveReady Electric, these upgrades would not have been possible.”
