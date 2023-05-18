KPUB earns national award for safety practices

The Kerrville Public Utility Board has earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2022. This year marks the fourth time in the last five years that KPUB has been nationally recognized for this accomplishment.
“Safety needs to be the first thing on every utility employee’s mind as they go about their work,” said Jim Boyd, chair of APPA’s Safety Committee and Electric Operations Safety Manager at Tacoma Power, Tacoma Washington. “The utilities honored by APPA for excellence in this area should be proud of the culture they have instilled in serving their communities.”
