Kristin R. Hedger, a senior vice president for Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing in Kerrville, has been reappointed to an advisory committee for the Export-Import Bank of the United States, which provides financial aid for export sales by hundreds of businesses in Texas and across the nation.
Hedger, 43, will continue serving on the Ex-Im Bank’s advisory committee for sub-Saharan Africa, representing small business. She has worked with business contacts in Ghana and elsewhere in the region during her business career, and her initial appointment in September 2022 won support from African business leaders and economic development advocates. Advisory committee members’ terms last for one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.