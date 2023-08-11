Shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday, which continues Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13.
State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The dates of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.
